TCF National Bank Sells 2,855 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCF National Bank lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.5% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.95. 2,164,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,172. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

