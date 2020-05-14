TE-FOOD (TFD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $1.97 million and $5,385.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.39 or 0.03530656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TFD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,744,929 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

