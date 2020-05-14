Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,264 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 260.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $352.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.98 and a 200 day moving average of $346.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

