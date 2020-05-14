Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 161,234 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,234 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Pentair worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

