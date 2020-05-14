Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 219,945 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,945 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.28% of Devon Energy worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

