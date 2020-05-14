Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 23,055 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average of $229.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,079. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

