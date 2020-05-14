Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,560 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 482.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL opened at $790.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $895.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,094.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

In related news, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

