Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Lennar worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lennar by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.61.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

