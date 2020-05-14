Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

