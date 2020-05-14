Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

KSU stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.47. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

