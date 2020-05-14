Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.43 Million Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,790 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

