Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

