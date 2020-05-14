Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.25. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

