Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,016 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

ECL stock opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

