Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333,762 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

NYSE KIM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

