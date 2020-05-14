Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,268 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 77,623 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

