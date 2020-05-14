Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

