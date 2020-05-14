Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 168,379 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $27.18 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

