Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,898 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 67,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 58,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $122.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

