Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,335 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CBRE Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 460,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in CBRE Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

