Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 72,108 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

SWKS stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

