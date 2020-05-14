Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,144 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 208,864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

