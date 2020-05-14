TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $3,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.