TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 176.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,110 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

