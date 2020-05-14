TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). TEGNA reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 93,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.