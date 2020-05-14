Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of Telenor ASA stock remained flat at $$12.69 during trading on Thursday. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $32.20.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.