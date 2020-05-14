Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of TDS opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banced Corp lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Russell Frank Co lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 228,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 123,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

