Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 15,000 Shares

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39.

On Friday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81.

Tenable stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 437,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

