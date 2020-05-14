Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ternium from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ternium by 451.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 548,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 541,093 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 200,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,716,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 228,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,370. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Ternium has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

