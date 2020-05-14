Terra (LUNA) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Terra has a market capitalization of $53.68 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. Over the last week, Terra has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.01986152 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00169446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

