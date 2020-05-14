Terracoin Price Down 7.1% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $760,723.42 and $136.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,502.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.02490627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00646025 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012769 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars.

