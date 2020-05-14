TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROMJF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 1,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

About TerrAscend

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.