Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Tesco’s ranking:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 124,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,547. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

