Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Tesla’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $778.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,036,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of -874.72 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.37 and a 200 day moving average of $540.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,811 shares of company stock worth $78,759,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

