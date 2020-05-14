Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after buying an additional 489,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

TXN traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. 4,396,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,931. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

