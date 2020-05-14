Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 242.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,598,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $109.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

