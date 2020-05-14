Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $2.50 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00026381 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $140.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 710,520,732 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

