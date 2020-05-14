Thar Token Trading Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $16,581.72 and $35.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Thar Token

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

