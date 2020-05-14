THB Asset Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

THB Asset Management trimmed its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,504 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.57% of ZIX worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ZIX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen decreased their price objective on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,314. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $328.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

