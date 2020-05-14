THB Asset Management Lowers Holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

THB Asset Management lowered its position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.45% of REX American Resources worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REX. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 683.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. 3,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $380.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. REX American Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $120.92 million for the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

