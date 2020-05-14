THB Asset Management Sells 14,694 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

THB Asset Management cut its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 0.26% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 24,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,321. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $812.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

