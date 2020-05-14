THB Asset Management Sells 17,686 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

THB Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned 0.67% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $158,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 5,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $314.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

