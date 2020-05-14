THB Asset Management Sells 246,556 Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

THB Asset Management lessened its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246,556 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.76% of Select Bancorp worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Select Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

SLCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 4,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Select Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

