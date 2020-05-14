THB Asset Management Sells 6,371 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

THB Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.22% of i3 Verticals worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.72. 4,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $678.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIIV. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

