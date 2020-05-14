The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $91.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.53-0.58 EPS.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 246,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $543.43 million and a P/E ratio of 37.85. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $201,263.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.