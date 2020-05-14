The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 555 at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.27 ($8.09).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SGE traded down GBX 48.20 ($0.63) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 618.40 ($8.13). The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 607.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 696.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Steve Hare acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.