THEKEY Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $13,673.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Coinrail and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

