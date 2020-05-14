Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951,711 shares in the last quarter. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $135,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $27,847,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 95,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 259,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBPH stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.54. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

