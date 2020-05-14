Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Reaches $22,723.23

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $22,723.23 and approximately $8,188.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030548 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,737.31 or 1.00124595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000539 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090604 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000503 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

