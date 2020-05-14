Thrive Token Trading 55.1% Lower Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $129,380.20 and approximately $221.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.09 or 0.03392699 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

